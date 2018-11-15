NEW DELHI — Kings XI Punjab parted ways Nov. 15 with local boy and India's 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh — along with eight other players that include Australia's limited overs skipper Aaron Finch — ahead of the Indian Premier League auction next month.
The Punjab franchise has retained only nine players, which include captain Ravichandran Ashwin, their fiery opening duo Chris Gayle and Lokesh Rahul, and their bowling spearheads in Andrew Tye and Mujeen Ur Rahman. The team has meanwhile, traded Marcus Stoinis for local boy Mandeep Singh.
"We have retained all core players. We have ensured that the balance of the squad is ensured. A lot of factors came in while retaining the players," said newly-assigned coach Mike Hesson.
Yuvraj, who managed just 65 runs at a poor average of 10.38 in the eight games last season, was bought at his base price of Rs 2 crore in the previous auction.
Besides Yuvraj and Finch, left-arm-spinner Axar Patel is another name on the released list of the players. Interestingly. Axar was the only player to be retained by the team that was completely rejigged in 2017.
The other released players are: Mohit Sharma, Manoj Tiwary, Barinder Sran, Akshdeep Nath, Pradeep Sahoo, Mayank Dagar and Manzoor.
Retained list for Kings XI Punjab: R. Ashwin, K.L. Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Andrew Tye, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ankeet Rajpoot, Chris Gayle and David Miller.
Released: Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch, Mohit Sharma, Manoj Tiwary, Barinder Sran, Akshdeep Nath, Pradeep Sahoo, Mayank Dagar and Manzoor.
Traded: Marcus Stoinis for Mandeep Singh.
Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad retained banned Australian opener David Warner while releasing India's Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha. Besides Saha, the others to face the axe were Englishmen Alex Hales and Chris Jordan, and West Indian T20I captain Carlos Brathwaite.
In addition to Warner, SRH also retained six overseas players in Billy Stanlake, Kane Williamson and the all-round trio of Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.
The other players to be released by the Orange Army are Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal, Bipul Sharma and Mehdi Hassan - none of who had played for SRH in 2018.
SRH had earlier traded out Shikhar Dhawan to Delhi Daredevils, acquiring Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, and the left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem in return for the southpaw.
Retained list of SRH: Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.