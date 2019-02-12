NAGPUR — Continuing his good form with the bat, Hanuma Vihari registered a crucial 114-run knock while Ajinkya Rahane failed to click as Rest of India were dismissed for 330 by Vidarbha on the opening day of the Irani Cup here Feb. 12.
Opting to bat, RoI lost opener Anmolpreet Singh (15) cheaply before opener Mayank Agarwal (95) and Vihari's 125-run partnership took their side near the 200-run mark.
However, some quality bowling by Vidarbha caused a batting collapse for RoI as they lost their next nine wickets for just 159 runs.
For Vidarbha, Akshay Wakhare and Aditya Sarwate were impressive as they both scalped three wickets each while Rajneesh Gurbani picked up a couple of wickets.
Brief score: Rest of India 330 all out (Vihari 114, Agarwal 95, Wakhare 3/62, Sarwate 3/99) vs Vidarbha
