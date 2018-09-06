CHANGWON — A couple of weeks after his triumph at the Asian Games, India’s Saurabh Chaudhary hunted down yet another gold medal as he won the men's junior 10m air pistol title, even as teammate Arjun Singh Cheema took a bronze medal at the 52nd ISSF World Championships here Sept. 6.
Chaudhary, 16, produced a world record score of 245.5, shattering the previous world record of 243.7 points, a record he had set at the ISSF Junior World Cup June 26, to finish ahead of South Korean Lim Honjin (243.1) and Cheema (218.0).
Hojin had won a silver medal at this year's ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, finishing behind Chaudhary and his record scores. And Sept. 6, the result didn't change as the Indian gained the lead after a superb 10.9 on his eighth shot in the first competition stage.
From there on, he kept piling up the advantage over his opponents who missed some crucial shots and failed to catch up with him. At the end of the first competition stage, Chaudhary had 103.0, while Hojin had 102.1 and Arjun had 101.0.
In the second competition stage – elimination round – Chaudhary continued to widen the gap against Hojin and Cheema. With more than a four-point lead after the seventh series, it was easy for Chaudhary, even though Hojin tried his best to erase the deficit.
Cheema exited the competition after the eighth series with a total of 218.0. At this juncture, Chaudhary had 225.0, while Hojin had 222.4 as the two shooters went into the ninth and final round.
In the final round, the Meerut talent shot 10.6 and 9.9, while Hojin came up with 10.0 and 10.7. However, the South Korean finished 2.4 points behind the Indian, who claimed the title.
Dionysios Korakakis finished fourth with 197.4, besting Italy's Paolo Monna (5th with 178.3 points), the second South Korea finalist Sung Yunho (6th with 156.9 points), China's Xie Yu (7th with 135.4 points) and Germany's Robin Walter (8th with 114.8 points).
In the team event in this category, South Korea clinched the gold with a new junior world record of 1732 points, scored by Hojin, Sung Yunho and Shin Okcheol.
India, comprising Chaudhary, Cheema and Anmol, finished in second place with 1730 points. Russia's team of Alexander Petrov, Aleksandr Kondrashin and Anton Aristarkhov came third with 1711 points.
Meanwhile, in the men's 10m air pistol competition, Abhishek Verma finished eighth and last with 118.0 points.
In the men's junior trap event, Aman Ali Elahi was sixth and last with 10 points.
With 14 medals – four gold, six silver, four bronze – India stands at the third spot, behind South Korea (20) and Russia (15).
