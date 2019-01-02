PUNE (AP) — Kevin Anderson reached the quarterfinals of Maharashtra Open by beating Laslo Djere 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6) Jan. 2.
The top-seeded South African, who lost to Gilles Simon in last year’s final, hit 20 aces and saved a set point in the second set.
Anderson will next face Jaume Munar. The seventh-seeded Spaniard defeated Simone Bolelli 7-5, 6-0.
Ernests Gulbis also advanced, beating second-seeded Hyeon Chung 7-6 (2), 6-2, while Ivo Karlovic beat Evgeny Donskoy 6-4, 7-5. Gulbis will face Karlovic in the quarterfinals.
Also, fifth-seeded Benoit Paire defeated Jiri Vesely 6-4, 6-2.
In related news, IANS reports: The top-seeded pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan registered a dominating first round win on Day 2 of the Tata Open Maharashtra.
The Indian pair outclassed Radu Albot-Malek Jaziri pair 6-1, 6-2 to live up to their top billing at India's only ATP World Tour event.
Playing on court 1, the Asian Games gold-medal winning duo took less than an hour to move to the second round dispatching the Moldova-Tunisian pair. In the second round, Bopanna-Divij will take on Indo-Mexican pair of L. Paes/M. Reyes-Varela who beat D. Marrero/H. Podlipnik-Castillo 6-3, 6-4.
In the third match at the center court, perhaps the most exciting one of Day 2, Ramkumar Ramanathan took on Spain's Marcel Granollers in what was their second ATP Tour meeting.
Granollers broke Ramanthan in the first game itself. The Indian came back breaking his opponent's first serve too. But Granollers took the initiative breaking Ramanathan second time and maintained his grip on the first set winning it 6-4 in 35 minutes.
But Ramanathan was determined to stay alive. With a more controlled game, the 24-year old sealed the second set 6-4 breaking the 32-year old in the tenth game to take the match to decider.
Ramanathan was charged after winning the second set and continued his momentum in the third. What defined Ramanathan's form was the stunning cross-court in the fourth game to break the Spanish player and take a 3-1 lead in the decider.
The two players held their serves until Ramanathan sealed the set and match at 6-3. Ramanthan will now take on fourth-seeded Jaziri in second round Jan. 2.
Earlier in the day, India's Saketh Myneni, who entered the main draw after two grueling qualifying matches, withdrew due to a foot injury.
