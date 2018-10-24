PARIS — Indian stars Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal entered the second round of the men's and women's singles categories respectively at the French Open badminton tournament here Oct. 24.
Srikanth defeated Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong in straight games in his campaign opener.
The Indian brushed off a tough challenge in the opening game to clinch a comprehensive 21-19, 21-13 verdict in 42 minutes.
Srikanth will now face the winner of the first round clash between Khosit Phetpradab of Thailand and South Korea's Lee Dong Keun.
Nehwal also had an easy outing in her first round clash. Currently placed at the 10th spot in the world rankings, Nehwal needed just 37 minutes to beat Saena Kawakami of Japan 21-11, 21-11.
Nehwal will next take on the winner of the first round clash between Beatriz Corrales of Spain and Japan's Nozomi Okuhara.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.