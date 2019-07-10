MANCHESTER, England (AP) — India captain Virat Kohli said July 10 that New Zealand’s bowling in the first half-hour of his team’s innings was the turning point in their Cricket World Cup semifinal.
India was reduced to 5-3 after 3.1 overs, with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Kohli himself all out for 1, and eventually lost by 18 runs as it chased 240 to win.
Kohli said: “We thought we had restricted them to a total that is chaseable on any surface. But the way they bowled in that first half an hour was the difference in the game.”
There was “an outstanding skill level on display” by New Zealand’s bowlers, who “made life very difficult for our batsmen,” he said.
New Zealand reached a second straight Cricket World Cup final after beating India by 18 runs.
Chasing 240 to win the first semifinal, India was dismissed for 221 with three balls remaining at Old Trafford.
New Zealand will play Australia or England in the final at Lord’s July 14.
