DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Virat Kohli’s 41-month reign as cricket’s leading batsman in the one-day format is over.
The India captain was finally overhauled in the ODI player rankings after 1,258 days at the summit, with Pakistan captain Babar Azam becoming the new No. 1 April 14.
Babar made the jump courtesy of his 82-ball 94 in Pakistan’s win against South Africa last week.
Babar is also No. 6 in the test rankings and No. 3 in the Twenty20 rankings.
