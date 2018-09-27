SEOUL — Maintaing her winning spree, shuttler Saina Nehwal entered the quarter-finals of the Korea Open 2018 here Sept. 27.
The former World No. 1 shuttler registered straight set victories over South Korean Ga Eun Kim in the 37-minute women's singles affair.
Saina won both games 21-18 to earn a comfortable victory.
Saina, 28, is the lone Indian challenge left in the tournament as Sameer Verma and Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka bowed out Sept. 26.
