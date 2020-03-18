KOLKATA — Legendary footballer P.K. Banerjee, whose health deteriorated on March 16 and who is on full ventilator support, received blood transfusion on March 18 and remains on haemodialysis support, his hospital said in a statement.
Banerjee's condition remains very critical, the statement said.
"He is on ventilator support in the intensive care unit for more than two weeks now. Today he has received blood transfusion. He remains on haemodialysis support & is still in very critical condition," a statement from Medica Superspecialty Hospital said.
Banerjee has been battling a chest infection for a month now and is being treated by a panel of specialists.
The 83-year-old had previously been admitted to the hospital in January for electrolyte imbalance, urinary problem, Parkinson's disease and dementia. He was discharged on Jan. 23.
