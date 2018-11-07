MARKHAM — India’s mixed team registered its third consecutive win in the group E tie, beating the lower ranked Faroe Islands 5-0 at the Li Ning BWF World Junior Badminton Championships 2018 here.
The Indian shuttlers, who are just a win away from entering the quarterfinals, will play their last group match Nov. 8 against Algeria.
The team management decided to rest Asian junior champion and World No. 3 Lakshya Sen and rotated a few others to test their bench strength, giving the players some required match practice on Nov. 6 evening before the crucial knockout phase.
In the Nov. 6 match, India was put on the path of victory by the men’s doubles pair Manjit Khawairapam and Dingku Singh who defeated Jonas Djurhuus and M. Jacobsen 21-11, 21-7 while Gayatri Gopichand, playing the women’s singles, downed Lena Maria Joensen 21-8, 21-7, rather easily to consolidate their lead in 16 minutes.
For Kiran George, who played the men’s singles next, toyed with Arant A. MyRini 21-6, 21-in exactly as many minutes as Gopichand did against her Faroe Island's opponent.
Then the women’s doubles duo of Aditi Bhatt and Tanisha Crasto handed a 21-9, 2-19 defeat to Lena Maria Joensen and Alma Mohr Pedersen, and in the last rubber Ashwini Bhatt and Saiprateek Krishnaprasad beat Jonas Djurhuus and Sissal Thomsen 21-7, 21-7 in mixed doubles in just about 15 minutes.
