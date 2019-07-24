COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga is set to retire from one-day international cricket after playing the first game of a three-match series against Bangladesh this week.
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne says Malinga has indicated he’ll retire from ODI’s after the July 26 match.
He will continue to play Twenty20 internationals.
In a career spanning 15 years, the 35-year-old paceman with a distinctive slinging bowling action has played in 225 one-day internationals and taken 335 wickets.
He has been the premier match-winning bowler for Sri Lanka for many years playing alongside and after the exit of ace off spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.
He also has three hat-tricks in ODIs, including four wickets in consecutive deliveries in a World Cup game against South Africa in 2007.
He retired from test cricket in 2010 after taking 101 wickets in 30 matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.