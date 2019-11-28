MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi ownership has expanded its portfolio of worldwide soccer clubs to eight by buying a majority stake in Indian Super League team Mumbai City FC.
City Football Group, of which English champion Man City is the flagship team, says it has acquired 65 percent of the Indian club.
CFG already has the following partnership clubs: New York City in Major League Soccer, Melbourne City in Australia’s A-League, Girona in Spain’s top division, Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, Sichuan Jiuniu FC in China, and Club Atletico Torque in Uruguay. The group also has a “collaboration agreement” with Venezuelan team Atletico Venezuela.
Mumbai FC is in its sixth season in the ISL and has an 8,000-capacity stadium, the Mumbai Football Arena.
CFG says Mumbai will “benefit from the group’s commercial and football know-how, whilst at the same time delivering a new and exciting element to the CFG global commercial platform.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.