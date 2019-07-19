VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (IANS) — Shuttler Meghana Jakkampudi progressed to the semifinals of the mixed and the women's doubles at the $75,000 Russian Open BWF Tour Super 100 tournament here July 19.
In the mixed doubles, Meghana paired up with Dhruv Kapila to beat Russians Maksim Makalov and Ekaterina Riazantceva 21-3, 21-12.
Meghana and Dhruv will meet Indonesian Adnan Maulana and Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso.
Meghana also teamed up with women's doubles partner Poorvisha S. Ram to beat local pair of Viktoriia Kozyreva and Mariia Sukhova 21-19, 21-11 to enter the final four. The top seeds will meet fourth seeds Japanese Miki Kashihara and Miyuki Kato.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.