SURAT – Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian women's ODI and T20 teams respectively their upcoming tour of West Indies, the BCCI said in a statement.
The All-India Women's Selection Committee met here Sept. 27 to pick the teams.
India will play three ODIs in Antigua and five T20Is in St Lucia and Guyana starting Nov. 1.
The team is currently taking part in a five-match T20 series against South Africa here. India won the first rubber while the second was washed out.
Indian Women's ODI squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (Vice Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, D. Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Priya Punia, Sushma Verma
Indian Women's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy.
