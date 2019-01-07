NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Jan. 7 congratulated the country's cricket team on registering a historic Test series win against Australia.
Team India defeated Australia in the ongoing Test series, even as the last Test match ended in a draw in Sydney. It is the first Test series win that India registered against the Aussies in their own backyard after a nearly 71-year wait, reports Xinhua news agency.
Congratulating his country's team on the emphatic win, Modi tweeted: "A historic cricketing accomplishment in Australia! Congratulations to the Indian Cricket Team for the hard-fought and richly deserved series victory. The series witnessed some memorable performances and solid teamwork. Best wishes for the various games ahead."
An elated Virat Kohli termed the victory as his "best achievement.”
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli said: "Firstly I want to say, I've never been more proud of a team than this one. The culture we've been able to build over the last 12 months."
"Only one word to say, I'm proud. To lead these players is an honor and a privilege. By far this is my best achievement. Has to be on top of the pile," he added.
Kohli also showered praise on Cheteshwar Pujara, who was instrumental in India's historic win with three tons in the series and a total of 521 runs.
"Want to give a special mention to Pujara. Especially after the kind of series he had the last time he came here. He's one guy always willing to accept things. Takes it in his stride and works on his game," the Indian skipper expressed.
“Special mention to Mayank Agarwal too. To come in on Boxing Day and play like that against a high quality attack in their conditions speaks volumes of the belief he has," Kohli added.
Meanwhile, Pujara, who was adjudged player of the match and series, said: "It's a great feeling for all of us. We've been working really hard to win a series overseas. And especially doing it in this country, it's never easy."
"First hundred was special, scoring it in Adelaide and going 1-0 up is something which we were all aiming for. When you do that, there's a good chance of winning the series. So that hundred was special," he pointed out.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India also congratulated the national team for clinching the historic win.
"We wish to congratulate the Indian team for becoming the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia and to create cricket history," the BCCI's Acting President C.K. Khanna said in a statement.
"We also take the opportunity to congratulate Virat Kohli for his superb captaincy. He led from the front and impressed every one with his tactics," he added.
The board also lavished praise on top order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara for his superb form throughout the series.
