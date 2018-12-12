NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Narendra Modi Dec. 12 handed over the tri-colour flag to Arunima Sinha, marking the beginning of her expedition to Mount Vinson, Antarctica.
Sinha, the first female divyang — Modi’s preferred term for a disabled person — to climb Mount Everest, called on the Prime Minister here and apprised him of her upcoming mountaineering expedition to Antarctica.
Modi lauded her impressive achievements and extended his best wishes for her latest venture.
India-West adds: The Prime Minister later tweeted: “It was a delight to interact with @sinha_arunima.”
Handed over the Tricolour and wished her the very best as she embarks on an expedition to Mount Vinson, Antarctica.”
“India is proud of Arunima’s accomplishments and her fortitude inspires us all,” wrote Modi.
Sinha had earlier conquered the highest peaks in five continents, becoming the first female divyang to achieve the feat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.