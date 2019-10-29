DHAKA — Mominul Haque has been named captain of the Bangladesh Test team while Mahmudullah will lead the T20I side in their upcoming tour of India in the wake of the suspension handed out to current incumbent Shakib Al Hasan by the International Cricket Council, the Bangladesh Cricket Board announced Oct. 29.
Taijul Islam has been named as Shakib's replacement in the Test and T20I sides. Mohammad Saifuddin, who was ruled out of the series with injury and Tamim Iqbal who is sitting out due to personal reasons, have been replaced by Abu Haider Rony and Mohammad Mithun respectively.
Pace spearhead Mustafizur Rahman also makes a return to the Test squad.
T20I squad: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Animul Islam, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaiful Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam.
Test squad: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Saif Hasan, Mominul Haque (c), Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mossadek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Taijul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al Amin Hossain, Ebadot Hossain.
