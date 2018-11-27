BHUBANESWAR — The Men's Hockey World Cup opening ceremony got off to a scintillating start amidst stunning fireworks and captivating performances by Bollywood stars at the Kalinga Stadium here Nov. 27.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared the tournament open at the opening ceremony.
Some of Bollywood’s brightest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and music maestro A.R. Rahman, helped signal the start of the world cup, which has consumed the entire state.
From the rendition of the hockey anthem ‘Jai Hind India’ by Rahman to Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit’s mesmerizing dance performance, the audience was spellbound.
The crowd erupted in joy when Shah Rukh was taken in a procession in a Rath in the ground.
Meanwhile, Madhuri, along with over 1000 artists including 800 students, mesmerized the jampacked audience with a theatrical production and dance ballet titled ‘The Earth Song.’
The Kalinga Stadium has also hoisted the flags of participating nations and is ready for the matches to begin.
All banks, financial institutes, government offices and educational institutes across the state remained closed after 1:30 p.m., in honor of the opening ceremony.
In order to present the artistic side of the city to visitors, beautiful 3D murals have been created across the city. From walls to flyovers to school boundaries, these have already been styled with street art.
During the world cup, a city fest will be organized from Dec. 1 to 16. Musicians and singers, including Vishal and Shekhar, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Farhan Akhtar, Shaan, Shreya Ghoshal, Sona Mohapatra, Rituraj Mohanty, the Noorani Sisters and Krishna Beura, will perform at the IDCO Exhibition Ground over the course of the festival.
Audiences will also be entertained by popular stand-up comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath.
