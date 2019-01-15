ADELAIDE (IANS) — India rode on skipper Virat Kohli's century and stumper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's controlled fifty to beat Australia by six wickets in the second ODI and level the three-match ODI rubber 1-1 here Jan. 15.
Chasing a competitive 299, the tourists banked on a collective batting effort from the top order, before a 82-run fourth wicket stand between Kohli (104) and Dhoni (55 not out) ensured the team's win with four balls to spare.
Earlier, the Aussies rode on the batting heroics of Shaun Marsh (131) and Glenn Maxwell (48) to post 298/9 even after the Indian pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami shared 7 wickets between them.
Brief Scores: Australia 298/9 (Shaun Marsh 131, Glenn Maxwell 48; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/45, Mohammed Shami 3/56) lose to India 299/4 (Virat Kohli 104, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 55 not out) by 6 wickets.
