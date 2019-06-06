SYDNEY (IANS) — Star Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu got knocked out of the ongoing $150,000 Australian Open World Tour Super 300 tournament after suffering a defeat to Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol in the second round June 6.
Sindhu, who had defeated Indonesia's Choirunnisa in the opening round, lost 19-21, 18-21 to Jindapol in a match that lasted for around 50 minutes.
Meanwhile, in the men's singles, sixth-seeded Sameer Verma also bowed out of the competition after suffering a 16-21, 21-7, 13-21 defeat in the second round against Taiwan's Wang Tzu Wei.
B. Sai Praneeth, who had reached the finals of the Swiss Open this year, also lost his second-round match to Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 23-25, 9-21.
In men's doubles, the Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also exited the tournament getting beaten by Chinese pair of Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen 19-21, 18-21.
H.S. Prannoy and women's doubles duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy had also crashed out of the tournament after losing their respective first-round matches on Wednesday. The mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had also gone down fighting against Wang Chi-Lin and and Cheng Chi Ya of Chinese Taipei 17-21, 21-12, 16-21.
