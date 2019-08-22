LONDON — The International Tennis Federation has postponed next month’s Davis Cup series between India and Pakistan because of the recent political tension over the disputed territory of Kashmir.
The ITF said it made the decision “following an in-depth security review of the current situation in Pakistan by independent security advisors.”
Islamabad was to host the series on Sept. 14-15 on grass courts. The ITF says the series will be rescheduled for November and the exact dates will be confirmed no later than Sept. 9.
