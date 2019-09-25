MANDALAY, Myanmar — The Indian team comprising Pankaj Advani and Aditya Mehta beat a Thailand outfit to emerge world champions in the IBSF World Snooker Team event here Sept. 25.
Pankaj, who recently won a fourth straight final in the 150-up format at the IBSF World Billiards Championship, grabbed his 23rd World title while Aditya claimed his maiden. The Indian pair won the opener 65-31.
Advani then lost the second 9-69 but thanks to a 55 break from Mehta, the doubles tie went to India.
India then were 3-2 up and needed two frames in the best-of-nine final to win.
Pankaj hit a 52 break to take India within one frame of the title in the second doubles frame.
Mehta sealed the deal for India by beating his Thai opponent 83-9 in the seventh.
