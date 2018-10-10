JAKARTA — Archer Harvinder Singh extended India’s gold tally to seven as he finished first in the Men's Individual Recurve Open - W2/ST event at the Para Asian Games here Oct. 10.
In the finals, Harvinder, 27, outclassed China's Zhao Lixue 6-0 to stand first at the podium.
The W2 category of impairment covers athletes with paraplegia, diplegia or double leg amputation below the knee, requiring wheelchair.
Meanwhile, Monu Ghangas bagged silver in the men's discus throw F11 category, while Mohammed Yasser settled for bronze in the men's shot put F46 category.
Also, Kanickai Irudayaraj won silver in the individual standard P1 Chess event while Bhavinaben Patel won silver in table tennis and Sudhir won bronze in the men's 80kg powerlifting.
Presently, India has seven gold, 12 silver and 17 bronze medals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.