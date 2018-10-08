JAKARTA — India started its 2018 Para Asian Games campaign on a glorious note after bagging five medals on the opening day of the event Oct. 7.
Of the five medals, three were bronze and two silver.
A day later, the country picked up its first gold medal as javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary topped the men's F42-44/61-64 event.
With a best throw of 60.01 meters, which Sandeep managed in his third attempt, he clinched the yellow metal beside extending India's medal tally to six.
The silver went to Sri Lanka's Chaminda Sampath Hetti, while Iran's Omidi Ali settled for the bronze.
Sandeep suffers from limb deficiency, difference in leg length and impaired muscle power.
The first medal Oct. 7, a bronze, came from badminton when the Indian men's badminton team lost a close contest to Malaysia 1-2 in the semifinals.
Suhas Yathiraj won the first singles match after he thrashed Omar Bakri 21-8, 21-7. However, the Indian doubles pair comprising Raj Kumar and Tarun was outclassed 9-21, 8-21 by Cheah Honn and Saaba Hainul.
In the third singles, Chirag Baratha lost 14-32, 15-21 to Mohammad Ahmad as India lost 1-2.
In the 49 kg men's powerlifting event, Farman Basha bagged the silver medal while Paramjeet Kumar settled for bronze.
Swimmer Devanshi Satijawon handed India the fourth medal as she bagged a silver in women's 100 meter butterfly in S-10 category.
Another swimmer, Suyash Jadhav, clinched a bronze in the men's 200 meter individual medley in SM-7 category.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.