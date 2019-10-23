WUHAN, China — Para-athletes Aneesh Kumar Surendran Pillai and Virender added two more gold medals to India's tally at the ongoing World Military Games here Oct. 23, taking India's gold haul to four.
Pillai won gold in the men's shot-put IT1 event, finishing with a best effort of 12.76m. Peru's Felipa Carlos won the silver followed by Severs Robert of the Netherlands who clinched the bronze.
Virender, on the other hand, won gold in shot put IF5 category with a best throw of 11.43m. France's Marfil Nicolas finished second while Suma Piero Rosario of Italy clinched the bronze.
India could have won more medals that day, but the trio of Yogesh Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Omkar Singh narrowly missed out on a bronze in the men's 25m centre fire pistol team event, as India finished fourth behind Ukraine, Korea and China.
Boxing World Championships silver medalist Amit Panghal lost 0-5 to Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh of Mongolia in the quarterfinal of men's fly (49-52kg) category.
