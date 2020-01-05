INDIANAPOLIS, IN. — A dozen undergraduate students with physical education as their major at the Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis recently attended the USA Center for Excellence in Cricket education program. IUPUI is reportedly the only university with a cricket education program in the U.S., according to a press release.
The Indian American founder of the center, Jatin Patel, conducted the education clinics. “These are our future teachers and our goal is to give them cricket coaching knowledge and make them capable of training youth,” he said. All participants who attended the field sessions are now eligible for the Level 1 Cricket Coaching certificates from the American Cricket Federation.
The sessions covered introduction to the game of cricket and skill sessions. They were shown the wooden bats, leather balls, safety equipment, including wicket keeping gloves, pads, helmet, etc. Some wore the full kit, engaged in bowling and batting action. Students with softball and baseball background easily adjusted to the basic cricket techniques and terminology, noted the release.
