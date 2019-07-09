India skipper Virat Kohli greets 87-year-old Charulata Patel, who became a social media sensation after an image of her blowing a horn to cheer the Men in Blue during their World Cup match against Bangladesh went viral, at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on July 2. “I have been watching cricket for last many decades. Earlier, I used to watch on TV when I was working, but now that I am retired I watch it live," she said. (IANS photo)