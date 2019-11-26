Wondering about the IPL 2019 season? It was a fantastic season and the fans loved it to the core. There was runs feast where tons of players performed exceptionally well with the bat. Currently, if you are into betting, you can effortlessly perform IPL betting at 10cric and bet on your favorite teams along with the players.
As of now, for the fans who are eagerly waiting to know the top five players that can win the Orange Cap for the IPL season 2020, the wait is finally over.
Come along as we will unwrap the names of the players who can win IPL 2020 Orange cap.
1. Virat Kohli
Without a doubt, the number one ODI batsman of the world is a strong contender to win the IPL 2020 Orange Cap. Since the time Virat Kohli joined RCB in the year 2008, the management has shown immense trust in this mega superstar.
Right in the year 2016, Virat Kohli broke the IPL record by scoring 973 runs in just sixteen matches and got the Orange Cap.
However, in 2017 and 2018 he struggled for runs and was dealing with some sort of injury. Still, in 2019, he scored a century and was in contention for the Orange Cap.
Currently, the IPL 2020 season is just a few months away and King Kohli will be desperate to get his hands on the Orange Cap, for sure.
2. Rishabh Pant
Well, the Indian rising megastar has given some stunning performances over the past few years. Even his batting against Bumrah in an IPL match made the audiences believe that this lad has got the potential.
In IPL 2019, Rishabh Pant looked in a red hot form where he scored plenty of boundaries and had an impressive strike rate too.
Also, was named as the ICC emerging player in the year 2018 and he will look to get Orange Cap in 2020, without a piece of doubt.
3. Rohit Sharma
Ever since Rohit Sharma became the captain of Mumbai Indians in the year 2013, the team just went off to a flyer. All over the world, Rohit Sharma is known for his elegant batting where he has got the most number of double hundreds under his name.
Also, he has scored more than 4000 runs in his IPL career that is yet another fantastic thing.
Speaking about the year 2013, he led Mumbai Indians to win their maiden IPL title against Chennai Super Kings. Ever since then, the team has been winning the matches whereas the captain is leading from the front.
Even in the years 2015, 2017 and 2019, Mumbai Indians won IPL trophy under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.
Therefore, in 2020, the Mumbai lad will be eager to get the Orange Cap and set yet another spectacular record under his name.
4. Chris Lynn
The Australian top-class batsman Chris Lynn has played in plenty of the T20 Leagues all over the world. Well, speaking about the IPL 2019 season, Chris Lynn was in a red hot form where he scored tons of runs for the KKR team. Along with Shubman Gill, both of them thrashed bowlers out of the park.
Right now, the IPL 2020 is coming and Lynn is all-set to be sold at a higher price tag. After this, if he can continue his form, no one can stop him to achieve the orange cap.
5. David Warner
The player on which the entire Sunrisers Hyderabad team runs, David Warner made an outstanding comeback after he got banned in March 2018.
In every IPL 2019 match he played, Warner gave his all and along with Bairstow, the duo looked unstoppable.
Coming down at the IPL 2020 season, he is all set to attain the Orange cap and lead his team on to the path of victory.
Final Word of Mouth
The race to win the Orange cap is full-on whereas the players are training to their fullest potential. Be it the experienced Virat Kohli, Warner or the rising star Rishabh Pant, each of them will want the Orange Cap.
Therefore, for the fans, all you can do is to wait and let the IPL 2020 to start. After this, you can support your favorite player and see if they can win the Orange Cap for the year 2020.
