BUDAPEST — Pooja Dhanda joined the elite company of Indian women grapplers who have won the bronze medal at the World Championships here Oct. 25.
Dhanda defeated Grace Bullen of Norway 10-7 in the 57kg Freestyle category to secure the bronze medal at the Papp Lszlo Sport Arena here.
Before Dhanda, only three Indian women wrestlers – Alka Tomar in 2006 and Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat in 2012 – have won the bronze medal at the Worlds Championships.
Dhanda, who led 6-1 in the first period, had some harrowing moments in the second period when the Norwegian launched an all-out attack, which the Dhanda managed to stave off, despite giving away some passivity points and step-out points.
What clinched the bronze play-off bout in Dhanda’s favor was the four-pointer which zoomed her to an unassailable lead after the Indian got to Bullen's leg and rolled her for the vital clincher.
Earlier, Dhanda had defeated Alyona Kolesnil of Azerbaijan 8-4 to reach the bronze medal bout.
Meanwhile, in the 50kg freestyle bronze medal play-off, India's Ritu Phogat began with a promise only to fade against the tight defense of Ukraine's Oksana Livach.
The Ukrainian eventually bagged the bronze with a 10-5 win.
However, Rio Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik failed to past the repechage round, losing 2-3, including a challenge point to Hungarian Marianna Sastin to bow out of contest.
Earlier in the day, four of India's Greco-Roman wrestlers got off to a poor start at the World Championships with all losing in the first round. Vijay (55kg), Gaurav Sharma (65kg), Kuldeep Malik (72kg) and Harpreet Singh (75kg) crashed out of after meek defeats.
Vijay, who is a World Junior bronze medal winner, lost 1-9 to Chinese Liguo Cao, while Sharma went down to Poland's Jacek Michal 3-7.
Then Kuldeep Malike followed suit when Japanese Tomohiro Inoue defeated him 9-0 and finally Morocco's Zied Ait Ouagram outclassed Singh 15-4.
