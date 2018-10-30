PATNA (IANS) — Gujarat Fortunegiants continued their excellent form with a 37-26 win over Puneri Paltan in the sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League here Oct. 30.
Nitin Tomar finally achieved his 100th raid point in the sixth season to only leave the match with an injury near the end.
Sachin constantly created a nuisance for Pune as he inflicted an All-Out in the dying moments to get his Super-10.
Parvesh tried his best to help his team to make a comeback, but in vain. Ruturaj Koravi made the lives of Pune's raiders tough with four out six successful tackles.
The match started with both teams analyzing the match cautiously through empty raids before Sachin got a touch point to make it 1-0 for Gujarat.
Nitin Tomar made a great start for his team as well, as he got two points in his third minute raid to make it 4-2 for Puneri Paltan.
Rinku Narwal made an early mistake by letting Sachin out of his grabs but then made two great tackles on Ajay Kumar and Mahendra Rajput to redeem himself.
The 13th minute unsuccessful raid by Nitin Tomar triggered the downfall of Pune in the first half as the score read 8-10.
His absence led to the team being All Out in the 15th minute even though Parvesh tried his best with a bonus point as they made a six point gap with 9-15 being the score-line.
The half saw both the teams having a four point gap with 12-16 in favor of Gujarat Fortunegiants being the score.
With a 4 point gap Puneri Paltan had to make change in their gameplan but Gujarat made a counter plan for that as well, as they continued to increase the lead.
Ruturaj Koravi made a great block on Monu from where the team pulled him back in the 23rd minute of the match from the midline.
A similar effort was made by Pune on Mahendra Rajput in the 25 th minute by Parvesh and Akshay Jadhav for a Super Tackle.
By the 34th minute, Pune had reduced the gap to two points with Rinku Narwal getting a great thigh-hold on K. Prapanjan.
This match also saw Nitin Tomar become the first raider to reach 100 raid points before getting injured in the 35th minute.
Mahendra Rajput made a great Super Raid with his dangling leg crossing the midline in the lobby getting Sandeep Narwal, Akshay Jadhav and Rinku Narwal out of the equation for some time.
This restored the lead back for Gujarat to 6 points with score reading 23-29. Parvesh tried his best to become the super-sub for Pune but Sachin constantly bothered the defense to get a Super 10. The match ended with Gujarat winning the match 27-36.
