PUNE — Puneri Paltan staged a superb comeback to beat Haryana Steelers 35-33 in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League match here Nov. 28.
This was Pune's third successive victory over Haryana in this competition.
It was a contest of contrasting halves as Haryana dominated the opening period to open up a 15-point lead.
But Pune was a transformed unit after the break and overturned the gap to win an edge of the seat thriller.
Both teams had a tentative start before Haryana rode a series of successful raids to gradually build up a formidable 22-8 lead by half-time.
Pune made a good comeback after the break to close the gap.
But Monu Goyat pulled off a 'super raid' to help Haryana maintain its dominance.
However, Pune continued to rack up the points with several successful raids and inflicted an all-out on Haryana to close the gap to 21-27.
Pune continued to chip away at Haryana's lead and earned a second all-out to take the lead at 31-29.
The final few minutes saw a tough battle but Pune held on to its slender lead to clinch victory.
