BASEL — Ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu got off to a winning start in her opening match in the women's second round of the BWF World Championships here Aug. 21.
The two-time silver medalist outwitted Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po 21-14, 21-15 in a contest where she had to work hard for her win.
Sindhu, who had reached the finals of Indonesia Open last month, looked good in the second round tie after getting a bye in the opening round.
Sindhu will now take on Beiwen Zhang of USA, who defeated Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen of Australia in straight games 21-14, 21-13.
In the Aug. 21 match, the first game to take a 11-7 lead at the break and then grab six game points to close it with a cross court return as Pai erred at the back-line.
Pai came back to enter the break at 11-10 in the second game due to Sindhu's unforced errors, but the Olympic silver medallist came out stronger after the interval and win 21-14.
Meanwhile, the Indian duo of Jakkapudi Meghana and Poorvisha S Ram lost 8-21, 18-21 to Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto of Japan in the women's doubles competition.
