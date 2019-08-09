NEW DELHI — PV Sindhu is tied for 13th place on Forbes list of highest-paid female athletes. She is the only Indian and one of just three non-tennis athletes to be named on the list which is topped by American tennis great Serena Williams.
Sindhu's total earnings of $5.5 million tied her for 13th place with American tennis star and 2018 French Open and US Open runner-up Madison Keys.
"Sindhu remains India's most marketable female athlete. The badminton star has endorsements with Bridgestone, JBL, Gatorade, Panasonic and more. She became the first Indian to win the season-ending BWF World Tour finals in 2018," Forbes said.
She is one behind USA football team co-captain Alex Morgan, who led the team to a second consecutive World Cup win this year. The other non-tennis player to make the list is Thai golf player Ariya Jutanugarn who is placed 15th.
While Serena tops the list with total earnings of $29.2 million, 2019 US Open champion Naomi Osaka is second on the list with $24.3 million. German tennis star Angelique Kerber is third with earnings of $11.8 million.
