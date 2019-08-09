Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu in action against Hong Kong's Deng Xuan during Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2019 in New Delhi on March 28, 2019. Sindhu's total earnings of $5.5 million tied her for 13th place with American tennis star and 2018 French Open and U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys on the Forbes list. (IANS photo)