NEW DELHI — Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal and ace pistol shooter Saurabh Chaudhary won the Sports Person of the Year awards at the FICCI India Sports Awards 2019 Dec. 11.
Rani played a crucial role in India's qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, scoring the winning goal in the two-legged qualifier against the US in November.
Saurabh, on the other hand, is touted as India's biggest hope for a medal in shooting in Tokyo. He won gold at the 2018 Asian Games and has since won a number of individual and team honors at shooting World Cups.
The FICCI India Sports Awards are an attempt by FICCI to acknowledge and recognize the contribution of sports-persons and various stakeholders who deliver excellent results through out the year.
Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera and the state's Secretary-cum-Commissioner, Department of Sports & Youth Services, Vishal Kumar Dev, presented the awards to the winners.
