India's Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik after India won by seven wickets in the 3rd ODI match against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga, New Zealand on Jan. 28. India rode on another all-round show to thrash New Zealand by seven wickets in the third ODI and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match rubber. This is India's first ODI series win in New Zealand in a decade. (Surjeet Yadav/IANS photo)