KOLKATA (IANS) — Fifth seeded Renne Singla of Haryana made an early exit in the opening round of the Women's Singles event at the ongoing Central Excise Open AITA Men's and Women's National Ranking Tennis Tournament at the synthetic courts of the Bengal Tennis Association Complex here April 8.
Singla after dropping the opening set by a close tie-breaker made a comeback as she leveled the match by winning the second in yet another tie-breaker. In the decider, both Singla and her opponent from Delhi, Avika Sagwal held serves till 5-5 where the Delhi girl claimed the crucial break and eventually closed the match by a long 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 7-5.
Local girls Shruti Gupta and Shreya Chakraborty had a cakewalk into the pre-quarter finals of the Women's Singles event as they drubbed their opponents Sakshi Chug of Chhattisgarh and Akshala Kumar of Maharashtra respectively in straight sets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.