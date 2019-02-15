AHMEDABAD (IANS) — Golfer Ridhima Dilawari rallied from a three-shot deficit to a three-shot win as Gaurika Bishnoi slipped on the final day of the fourth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Tour at the Kalhaar Blues and Greens here Feb. 15.
Ridhima carded a second successive one-over 73, to end the week at two-over 218, while Gaurika, who crashed to seven-over 79, had four runner-up finishes last season, before adding one more at 221.
It was a winning start for Ridhima, who was making her first appearance on the Tour this season.
Ridhima became the fourth winner this season, following Neha Tripathi, Gursimar Badwal and Tvesa Malik in the previous three legs. It was also Ridhima's third title on the Hero WPG Tour, following two in 2018, once each as an amateur and a pro.
Neha (75) was third despite a double bogey finish, while Amandeep Drall (79), runner-up in the last two legs, also had a disappointing final round and was fourth.
On a rather tough scoring day, Gurimsar (77), winner the week before, was tied fifth with Suchitra Ramesh (79).
Ananya Datar and Afshan Fatima were tied seventh, while Siddhi Kapoor and Smriti Mehra completed the Top-10.
Neha is on top of the Order of Merit with Rs. 3,46,400 and she is a mere Rs 2,400 ahead of Amandeep, who has Rs. 3,44,000.
Gursimar is third with Rs 3,06,400 and Gaurika is fourth with Rs 2,36,800. Siddhi Kapoor, with Rs. 2,10,400 is fifth while Ridhima, who was playing her first event this season, took home Rs. 1,44,000.
(0) comments
