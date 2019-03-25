CHENNAI (IANS) — An exceptional bowling effort by Chennai Super Kings saw Royal Challengers Bangalore succumbing at a paltry total of 70 runs in the Indian Premier League 2019's opening game at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here March 23.
Such was the dominance of CSK bowlers that half of the Bangalore batsmen were back to the dressing room with just 45 runs on board in 9.2 overs.
First of all, off-spinner Harbhajan Singh (3/20) rattled the visiting top order before Imran Tahir (3/9) joined the party, rocking the middle order while Ravindra Jadeja (2/15) also jolted Bangalore on couple of occasions.
Put into bat, Bangalore openers Virat Kohli (6) and Parthiv Patel started cautiously but the visiting skipper, trying to pull a shorter delivery from Harbhajan, only handed an easy catch to Ravindra Jadeja at deep midwicket.
Harbhajan then struck twice to pack back incoming batsman Moeen Ali (9) and a dangerous AB de Villiers (9).
Soon, the visitors lost their fourth wicket as newcomer Shimron Hetmyer tried for a quick single. However, there was no response from his partner Parthiv and he was stranded in the middle. Suresh Raina, who was at cover, took no time in hurling the ball to M.S. Dhoni who got ample time to knocks off the bails.
Tahir was the next to strike as a Shivam Dube's thick edge on his delivery landed safely in the hands of Shane Watson at slip to send Bangalore reeling at 45/5.
With just the addition of five runs, it was Jadeja's turn, who dismissed Colin de Grandhomme (4) before Tahir struck twice in quick succession to make Bangalore's scorecard read 59/8.
It was a cakewalk for the Chennai bowlers then as Jadeja accounted for the wicket of Umesh Yadav and Dwayne Bravo put the final nail in the coffin, sending back Parthiv to wrap up Bangalore innings.
Parthiv was the top scorer for Bangalore with 29 runs and nobody else was able to touch the double-digit score.
It was a start that Kohli would like to forget. But trying to remain positive despite the result, Kohli said that it was good to get a loss like this out of the way early in the tournament. He revealed that the idea was to take the game as deep down as possible after a poor start with the bat.
"No one wants to start like this, but it's good to get a game like this out of the way - this early in the tournament. We spoke of trying to be in the game, taking it to the 18th over was nice to see."
"The batting wasn't good, it wasn't easy to bat on, looked much better surface though. I thought 140-150 would have been an ideal score, especially with dew expected later on. A scrappy start to the league, but I don't think either team had control over it, the pitch was under the covers for 4 days, but we should have batted better, 110-120 would have been a fighting score," he said.
Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 70 all out (Parthiv Patel 29, AB de Villiers 9; Imran Tahir 3/9, Harbhajan Singh 3/20) vs Chennai Super Kings
