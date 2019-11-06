LUCKNOW (AP) — Roston Chase’s superb all-round performance led the West Indies to a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan Nov. 6 in a one-day international.
Chase scored 94 off 115 balls after grabbing 2-31 with his off-spin bowling, and opener Shai Hope made an unbeaten 77 off 133 balls to guide West Indies to 197-3 in 46.3 overs.
The batsmen shared a 163-run third-wicket partnership and neutralized the three-pronged Afghanistan spin attack as leg-spinner Rashid Khan couldn’t get a wicket and conceded 43 runs off his 10 overs.
Chase tried to reach his maiden ODI century with a big hit over mid-wicket but missed out on a pull against spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2-33) and was clean bowled in the 44th over. He dug in well against the spinners and hit 11 boundaries before throwing away his wicket while attempting an extravagant shot.
Afghanistan, after being put in to bat, wasted a solid century-stand between Rahmat Shah (61) and Ikram Alikhil (58) to get bowled out for 194 with more than four overs to spare.
“Losing early wickets and not batting 50 overs is something that has been haunting us for a long time (but the) two guys showed the way - Hope and Chase,” West Indies ODI captain Kieron Pollard said. “Both of them are class batsmen, kudos to them for batting well and getting us victory.”
The bizarre run out of Alikhil in the 27th over triggered the Afghanistan collapse while Chase grabbed the wickets of Shah and Najibullah Zadran, who went without scoring.
Alikhil, who hit six fours and a six, grounded his bat at the striker’s end after completing a single but walked toward Shah to congratulate him for completing the 50. However, he didn’t realize that the ball was still in play and West Indies appealed for the run out.
The Afghanistan innings then disintegrated and they lost the last four wickets for only three runs. Former captain Jason Holder (2-21) and debutant seamer Romario Shepherd (2-32) shared two wickets each.
“Looked like a 240-250 wicket. Had we bowled or fielded well, we could’ve defended it,” said Khan, the Afghanistan captain. “Ikram and Rahmat gave us a few opportunities, but we didn’t capitalize . every match is a lesson and we’ve to learn from it.”
Afghanistan is hosting the West Indies in this northern Indian city for three ODIs, three T20s and a one-off test.
