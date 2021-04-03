MUMBAI, India — Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalized, one week after testing positive for coronavirus.
Tendulkar said in a tweet April 2 that “as a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalized.”
The 47-year-old former India captain added that he was hoping to go home in a few days.
Tendulkar tested positive for COVID-19 March 27 and was quarantining at home with mild symptoms.
He retired in 2013 after playing in his 200th test match.
