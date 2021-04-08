NEW DELHI — India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar returned home April 8 after nearly a week in a Mumbai hospital with the coronavirus.
The 47-year-old Tendulkar, test cricket’s all-time leading run-scorer, tested positive for COVID-19 March 27 and was hospitalized April 2.
“I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate,” Tendulkar tweeted. He thanked the healthcare staff “who took such good care of me and have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances.”
The Press Trust of India news agency said all of his family members have tested negative.
Tendulkar took part in a cricket veterans’ tournament in the central Indian city of Raipur last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.