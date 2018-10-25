PARIS — Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth entered the quarter-finals, defeating their respective opponents in the Denmark Open here Oct. 25
Nehwal defeated eighth seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 10-21, 21-14, 21-17 in a marathon match that lasted one hour and 12 minutes while Srikanth edged past Lee Dong Keun of South Korea 12-21, 21-16, 21-18.
The duo had to fight hard for their wins as both the games went for more than an hour. Both players bounced back after losing a game to enter the quarters.
Nehwal will face World No. 1. Tai Tzu Ying and Srikanth will face Kento Momota of Japan in the next round.
Later in the day, third seed P.V Sindhu will face Sayaka Sato of Japan and B. Sai Parneeth will take on Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.