NEW DELHI — Sajan Prakash became the first Indian swimmer ever to qualify for Olympics by achieving A qualification mark when he clocked 1 minute 56.38 seconds in the men's 200 metres butterfly event at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome June 26. His time is better than the Olympic A qualification mark of 1 minute 56.48 second.
Six Indian swimmers had achieved the B qualification in the 2019-2020 Olympic qualification period. B qualification is wild card entry while A qualification is automatic berth.
While many Indian swimmers have competed at the Olympics before, no one qualified directly by cracking the A qualification mark.
