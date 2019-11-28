MUMBAI—Tennis ace Sania Mirza is known to be associated with various great causes related to children’s education and welfare. Mirza learnt that her fan Anees, a 14-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh, has been suffering from a life-threatening congenital heart disorder that can be treated if she is operated at the earliest. Mirza came across her Ketto campaign on Twitter to raise funds for her surgery. She has donated a large sum to Anees’s Ketto campaign.
Anees is currently undergoing treatment at Rainbow Children’s hospital in Hyderabad. She hails from an economically weaker section of society and Mirza came to know the sole bread earner of the family, her father, is a flower-seller outside a Dargah.
For the past 14 years, he has been working extremely hard just to be able to save his daughter. Her father cannot afford the Rs. 5 lakh required to fund her heart surgery and save her life. So he turned to Ketto to raise funds for his daughter.
When team Ketto connected with Mirza, she not only donated a huge amount but also spoke to Anees, her huge fan, over a phone call, inquiring about her health and assuring her that everything would be fine.
Mirza has been keeping a constant check on Anees’ health, and being a doting mother herself, she understands her parents’ emotions. Anees told team Ketto that she is extremely grateful to her tennis idol for taking keen interest in her well-being and helping her out with such large donations for her heart surgery. Anees’ parents cannot thank the tennis ace enough for her support.
Readers wishing to contribute can visit https://www.ketto.org/fundraisers/savesyedaanees
Meanwhile, a biopic on Mirza will be made by Ronnie Screwvala.
The tennis ace has signed a contract for it and the initial work has already begun.
“It’s great. We are just looking forward to it,” Mirza has said.
