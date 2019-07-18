SUHL, Germany (IANS) — Sarabjot Singh shot 239.6 to bag the men's 10m air pistol gold in the International Sports Shooting Federation Junior World Cup here July 18.
This was the country's ninth gold at the meet.
With Sarabjot's effort, India has now swept both the men's and women's 10m air pistol crowns with 14-year-old Esha Singh winning the women's event on July 17.
Courtesy of India's great show, they are now sitting pretty at the top of the medals tally with nine gold, nine silver and four bronze for a total of 22 medals.
Sarabjot was the only Indian to qualify for the final with a score of 575, finishing fifth in the qualification round. China bagged silver and bronze in the event.
