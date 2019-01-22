INNSBRUCK, Austria (IANS) — Star Indian shooter Apurvi Chandela won gold in the women's 10 meter Air Rifle event at the ongoing Meyton Cup here Jan. 22.
Apurvi thus managed to defend the title which she had won here last year.
"I am satisfied with my performance. This win will help me in my preparations for the Olympics," the shooter said after the win.
Apurvi, who has already won the 2020 Olympic quota for the country, is a strong medal contender for next year's Tokyo Games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.