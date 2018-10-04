TAIWAN — It was a mixed day for Indian shuttlers at the Chinese Taipei BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament as Ajay Jayaram advanced to the quarter-finals while Sourabh Verma bowed out here Oct. 4.
Jayaram entered the quarters, defeating Denmark's Kim Bruun 21-10, 22-20 in straight games, while Verma crashed out, losing to Japan's Riichi Takeshita 21-19, 21-23, 16-21.
Jayaram will now take on Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the next round.
