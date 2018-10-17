ODENSE, Denmark — Kidambi Srikanth thrashed Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark in the opening round to advance in the Denmark Open here late on Oct. 16.
Srikanth defeated Vittinghus 21-16, 21-10 in a match which lasted 35 minutes.
India's campaign in men's doubles and mixed doubles ended as the men's pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy and the mixed pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa went down in their respective matches.
The Indian duo went down to Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen paring in a marathon men's doubles match while Ashwini and Satwik went down to Seo Eo Seung Jae and Chae Yujung of South Korea.
Earlier on Oct. 16, star shuttler Saina Nehwal survived a scare before progressing to the second round while Rio silver medallist P.V. Sindhu crashed out after being stunned by unseeded American Beiwen Zhang in the opening round of the women's singles event.
