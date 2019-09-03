TAIPEI (IANS) — Indian shuttler Riya Mookerjee Sept. 3 entered the main draw of the women's singles event of the ongoing Chinese Taipei Open 2019.
The Indian made a great comeback in the game to register a 9-21, 21-16, 23-21 win against Cheung Ying Mei of Hong Kong in her qualification match which lasted 56 minutes.
Riya will now face Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the next round on Sept. 4.
Ace shuttler Sourabh Verma will also lead India's challenge on Sept. 4. He will open his campaign against Japan's Kazumasa Sakai in the men's single challenge.
