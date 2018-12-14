GUANGZHOU, China — Star Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu entered the semi-finals of the BWF World Tour Finals, defeating Beiwen Zhand of the U.S. in a lop-sided women's singles match here Dec. 14.
The Rio Olympic silver medalist just took 35 minutes to outplay her opponent 21-9, 21-15.
Right from the start, Sindhu dominated the proceedings and easily overpowered her opponent to advance.
In the men's singles match, Sameer Verma defeated Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand 21-9, 21-18 to enter the knock-out stage.
The 45-minute match saw Sameer at his best of abilities in the first game. In the second game the Indian shuttler struggled, but was proved better towards the end to bag the issue.
